59,241 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

