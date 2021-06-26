$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $7.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

