61,054 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 703,114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion and a PE ratio of -198.00. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

