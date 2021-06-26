62,000 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,851,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,095,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

