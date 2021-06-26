$7.82 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 995,720 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

