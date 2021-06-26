$72.03 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.60 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $53.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $267.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

TH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ TH opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.