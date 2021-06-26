$724.11 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post sales of $724.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $727.97 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

WISH stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839 in the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.