7,419 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 108,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNN opened at $160.89 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

