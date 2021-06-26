83,250 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $173,000.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

