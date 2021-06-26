$84.75 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $84.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.40 million and the highest is $86.30 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.25 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 124.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,952,000 after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

