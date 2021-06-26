84,372 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

