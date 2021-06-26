88mph (MPH) Hits Market Cap of $10.17 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. 88mph has a market cap of $10.17 million and $223,807.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $27.92 or 0.00085601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,449 coins and its circulating supply is 364,163 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

