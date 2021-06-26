8PAY Price Tops $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $350,018.24 and $8,549.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

