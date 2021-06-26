$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $4.36 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 85.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.