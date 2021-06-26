$91.08 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $91.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.60 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $438.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,360. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

