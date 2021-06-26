$93.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce $93.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $441.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -103.94.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

