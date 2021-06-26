A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of A. O. Smith worth $100,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

