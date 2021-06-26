A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of A10 Networks worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 103,196 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.93 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

