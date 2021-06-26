Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 2.61% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $55,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $6,615,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $46.24. 3,436,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

