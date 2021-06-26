Abyss Token (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

