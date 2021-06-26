Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

