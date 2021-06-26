ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.29% of ACCO Brands worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.