Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.93% of Accuray worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accuray by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Accuray by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.63 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

