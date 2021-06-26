AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Reaches $56,038.48

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $56,038.48 and approximately $10,580.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded down 53% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.