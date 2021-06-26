Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 222,875 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.