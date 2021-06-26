Actinium Market Cap Achieves $853,729.63 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $853,729.63 and approximately $9,672.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,283,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.