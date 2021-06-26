AdEx Hits One Day Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

