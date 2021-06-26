AdEx Network Achieves Market Cap of $42.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 130,473,126 coins and its circulating supply is 123,330,649 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

