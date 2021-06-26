adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $185.02 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $129.08 and a 12 month high of $186.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

