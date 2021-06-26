Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.66. 2,133,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $582.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

