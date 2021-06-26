Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

