AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASIX opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

