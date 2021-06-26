AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $15,832,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $12,362,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

