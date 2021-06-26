Aeron Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $15,449.67 and $78,911.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

