Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.17 million and $8.58 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040950 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,960,633 coins and its circulating supply is 339,139,690 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

