Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

