Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Affimed worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.