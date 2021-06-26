Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $148.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

