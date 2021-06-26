Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,861. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

