Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of Agora worth $41,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth $465,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of API opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

