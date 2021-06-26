Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 49,080 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 82.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.42 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

