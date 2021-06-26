Aion (AION) Price Down 29.9% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $55.75 million and $8.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,953.96 or 0.99822000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00338143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00693262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,642,754 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.