Akash Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $463,765.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $240.70 million and approximately $463,765.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00011100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,985,948 coins and its circulating supply is 65,847,849 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

