Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.75. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.68, with a volume of 156,047 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$749.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

