Alchemint Standards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $107,542.30 and approximately $18.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

