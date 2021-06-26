Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00319979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00117974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00175311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

