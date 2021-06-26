Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 81,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

