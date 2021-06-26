Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 22,765 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 202,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

WFC traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,074,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

