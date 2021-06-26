Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, hitting $466.07. The company had a trading volume of 701,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,089. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

