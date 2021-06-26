Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

